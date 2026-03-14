Met Office predicts rain across West Bengal till Monday

Kolkata, March 14 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata's Alipore on Saturday predicted rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds across several districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, for the next few days.

Read More

The impact of the rainfall is expected to be relatively more in north Bengal as heavy rain is anticipated in a few districts of the region, while the remaining areas may experience light to moderate rainfall.

According to the forecast, heavy rainfall is likely until next Monday in the five districts of north Bengal, namely, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar.

The remaining districts will experience light to moderate rainfall. This may be accompanied by gusty winds, with speeds expected to range between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour, according to the weather office.

It has been reported that these weather conditions are expected to persist across north Bengal, to varying degrees, until next Wednesday.

"The cyclonic circulation situated over Bangladesh and its adjoining areas—specifically over Gangetic West Bengal, has weakened somewhat. However, the associated trough of low pressure remains active around it. This system extends from 1.5 kilometres to 4.5 kilometres above sea level. Under its influence, a significant amount of moisture is being drawn inland from the Bay of Bengal," said a met department official.

As a result, conditions are favourable for thunderstorms and rainfall across the districts of both north and south Bengal.

While not as intense as in north Bengal, rainfall is expected to continue in south Bengal as well. However, there is no prediction of heavy rainfall in South Bengal. Scattered showers are expected to persist across several districts.

Starting tomorrow (Sunday), rainfall intensity may increase in the East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Nadia, Murshidabad, Purulia, Bankura and Birbhum districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in these places. This advisory remains in effect until Tuesday for the time being.

However, some districts may continue to experience rain on Wednesday as well. On Saturday, light rainfall is possible in Birbhum and Murshidabad, and there is also a possibility of rain in Jhargram and West Midnapore districts.

In Kolkata and its surrounding areas, the minimum temperature recorded on Friday was 26.02 degrees Celsius, which is 3.6 degrees higher than normal. The maximum temperature stood at 33.7 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees higher than normal.

--IANS

sch/uk