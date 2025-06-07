Met office predicts hot and humid days ahead in Chennai

Chennai, June 7 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast maximum temperatures of 38 degrees C to 39 degrees C and minimum temperatures around 28 degrees C for the city over the weekend.

Officials also noted that skies would remain partly cloudy, and light showers may occur in some localities. Weather officials attribute the discomfort to the combination of high humidity and elevated ground temperatures, a common phenomenon in early June when the southwest monsoon begins to influence climatic patterns across southern India.

Meanwhile, the city experienced sweltering heat as the day progressed, despite light drizzles and overcast skies in parts of Chennai early Saturday morning.

The mercury climbed steadily, and by midday, the weather turned oppressive due to soaring humidity levels. In Egmore, temperatures touched 37 degrees C between 12 and 2 p.m., but the high humidity made it feel much hotter.

According to Google’s weather index, the “feels-like” temperature during peak hours reached a staggering 46 degrees C. Friday’s conditions mirrored those of Saturday, with both actual and perceived temperatures remaining virtually the same.

Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its broader regional forecast, has predicted hot and humid conditions for coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and parts of Andhra Pradesh on June 7 and 8.

The department has urged residents, particularly those vulnerable to heat stress, to remain hydrated and limit outdoor exposure during peak hours. Looking ahead, some relief is in sight.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal between June 10 and 13. These showers are expected to bring marginal respite from the oppressive heat and gradually increase moisture levels ahead of a more widespread monsoon onset.

Authorities are monitoring local weather developments closely and have advised citizens to keep an eye on official advisories, especially as weather patterns are expected to fluctuate over the next week.

