Met Office issues warning for heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 17 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a warning for heavy rainfall across various parts of Odisha over the next few days due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal off northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha coasts at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday.

“Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, a low-pressure area has formed over the same region at 8.30 hrs IST of today, 17th August 2025,” informed the IMD in its bulletin on Sunday.

The IMD further predicted that the cyclonic circulation is likely to concentrate into a depression during subsequent 24-hours and cross south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts around morning on August 19.

The IMD predicted that the low-pressure system is expected to bring heavy rainfall to several areas of the state, particularly in the southern region.

It issued orange warning predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm to occur at one or two places over the southern Odisha districts, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, on Sunday.

Similarly, yellow warning of heavy rainfall has been issued by the agency on Sunday for Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur districts.

The IMD has issued a red warning alerting about extremely heavy rain fall at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur on Monday.

Several districts across Odisha are likely to face rainfall on the next three days due to the low-pressure area formed on Sunday.

The IMD has also anticipated that districts such as Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi may experience damage to plantations, horticultural crops, and standing crops.

Additionally, kutcha houses, walls, and huts could be affected, along with the possibility of road flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and occurrences of localised landslides, mudslides, land or mud slips, and sinking of land or mud.

