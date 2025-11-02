'Meri Saheli' initiative: RPF rescues 10 minors in Northeast Frontier Railway zone

Guwahati, Nov 2 (IANS) In a concerted effort to protect vulnerable passengers and combat human trafficking, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) achieved commendable success by rescuing 10 minors last week.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that in between October 25 and 30, the RPF personnel rescued 10 minors (07 boys and 03 girls) from various stations under NFR jurisdiction.

He said that all rescued children were safely handed over to Child Line authorities, NGOs, respective parents and local police for further necessary action and rehabilitation.

On October 25, the RPF teams of Dimapur (Nagaland) and Chaparmukh (Assam) carried out major rescue operations. During these drives, a total of three runaway minors (two boys and one girl) were successfully rescued.

All the rescued children were later handed over to the designated Childline authorities for safe custody and further care.

From October 27 to October 30, the RPF teams of Agartala, Dimapur, Kishanganj and Alipurduar junction carried out major rescue operations.

During these drives, three minor boys were rescued from Dimapur, two from Alipurduar junction and one minor girl each were rescued from Agartala and Kishanganj stations.

The CPRO said that under the “Meri Saheli” initiative, which focuses on ensuring the safety and well-being of women passengers, particularly those travelling alone, the dedicated lady squads of the RPF have remained consistently proactive and vigilant.

Their sustained efforts have significantly contributed to creating a secure travel environment for women passengers across NFR.

The RPF of Northeast Frontier Railway continues to uphold its commitment to passenger safety through timely interventions, intensive patrolling and various passenger-friendly measures, with special emphasis on the protection of women and children, Sharma said.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) operates in the Northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

