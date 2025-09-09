Memorial of Maharana Pratap’s horse to come up in Haldighati: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Sep 9 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced that a grand memorial of Maharana Pratap’s legendary horse Chetak will be built at Haldighati.

He said the project will showcase the unmatched loyalty and valour of Chetak, while modern attractions like 3D technology and light-and-sound shows will recreate the historic Battle of Haldighati for tourists.

Sharma said that the state government is committed to preserving and promoting Rajasthan’s glorious history, ancient heritage, and rich tribal culture.

He announced that the Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit is being developed to acquaint the new generation with the life of the valiant warrior Maharana Pratap and to spread his saga of bravery worldwide.

The circuit will include historic sites associated with Maharana Pratap, such as Chavand, Haldighati, Gogunda, Kumbhalgarh, Diver, and Udaipur, with a budget provision of Rs 100 crore.

Similarly, a Tribal Tourist Circuit will also be developed for Rs 100 crore to preserve and promote tribal traditions.

“These projects will give new heights to the state’s tourism sector and generate local employment opportunities,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a review meeting at the CMO on Tuesday.

He further instructed that the Samadhi Sthal at Chavand be developed in a grand manner, and a Vijay Stambh be constructed at Diver to commemorate the historic victory.

Souvenir shops and memorials will also be developed at places linked with Pratap’s life, including Diver, Gogunda, and Chittorgarh.

Highlighting the immense contribution of Rajasthan’s tribal communities, Sharma said the government is working tirelessly to protect and celebrate their culture. Under the Tribal Tourist Circuit, sites like Sitamata Sanctuary, Rishabhdev, Gautameshwar Temple, and Matri Kundia will be developed, along with Beneshwar Dham and Mangarh Dham.

Special facilities will be created at Beneshwar Dham, where a large tribal fair is organised annually at the confluence of the Som, Mahi, and Jakham rivers.

Memorials will also be built at Dungar Baranda (Dungarpur) and Bansia Charpota (Banswara) to honour tribal heroes, as per the state budget announcement.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumar, Rajasthan Heritage Authority Chairman Shri Omkar Singh Lakhawat, and senior officials from the Tourism, Art & Culture, and Finance departments were present in the meeting.

