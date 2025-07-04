Members of RWAs to feature in 30th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle on July 6

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Members of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will be the special invitees at the 30th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle that will be organised on July 6 at 6,000 locations across the country, including the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The one-day event will witness 50,000-plus individuals pedal nationwide for health towards a pollution and obesity-free India.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Fit India Sundays on Cycle has gradually become a mass movement. This week we will be organising the event in partnership with RWAs.”

“I urge all citizens and communities to become part of this initiative and indulge in fitness-related activities like cycling and Yoga to avoid lifestyle diseases and reduce pollution levels in their area,” said Mandaviya.

Started in December 2024, the ‘FIT India Sundays on Cycle’ movement has been organised in thousands of locations across the country with the participation of more than 50,000 individuals every week, according to an official statement.

The main event on July 6 will be flagged off at 7 a.m. from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. The cyclists will then circle around India Gate C Hexagon and go till Vijay Chowk on Kartavya Path before returning to the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

The objective of organising the event with RWAs is to promote sustainability and connect with local communities across India, said the statement.

As per official estimates, there are 5-6 lakh RWAs in India whose role is to increase awareness about adopting a healthy and active lifestyle. The RWAs are encouraging residents in their areas to participate in cycling, Yoga and fitness activities daily.

The cycling drive is organised simultaneously in the capitals of all States and Union Territories besides Sports Authority of India Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India centres (KICs) across various age groups.

Previously, the cycling event witnessed the participation of Indian Army jawans, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Goods and Services Tax Council and Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI).

The cycling event has also attracted sports stars like Lovlina Borgohain, Priyanka Goswami, Rani Rampal, Rodali Barua, Sangram Singh, Shanky Singh, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Paris Paralympics medallists Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramadass, Rubina Francis and Simran Sharma (para world champion), apart from celebrities like Amit Sial, Rahul Bose, Madhurima Tuli, Mia Maelzer and Gul Panag.

--IANS

rch/uk