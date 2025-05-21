Meitei body calls 48-hr shutdown over 'Manipur' signage removal incident

Imphal, May 21 (IANS) The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of the Meitei community, called a 48-hour state-wide shutdown from Wednesday midnight to protest against the reported removal of the signage containing the word “Manipur” from a state transport bus by security personnel.

A media team on Tuesday from the state capital en route to cover the opening ceremony of the five-day-long Shirui Lily Festival in Manipur’s Ukhrul district was forced to return to Imphal, allegedly after some security personnel blocked their bus at Gwaltabi in Imphal East district.

All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and Editors Guild Manipur (EGM) in a joint letter to the Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday had said that the security personnel instructed the media team to hide the writing “Manipur State Transport Corporation” printed on the front of the bus carrying 20 Journalists and some Information Department officials.

Reacting strongly, the AMWJU and EGM declared a “pen down” protest on Wednesday against what they termed as disrespectful behaviour by the security personnel towards the press and the people of Manipur. The Manipur government on Wednesday constituted a two-member inquiry committee to probe Tuesday's reported action by the security personnel.

The committee would submit their report within 15 days. “The committee shall look into lapses, if any, and suggest measures to prevent recurrence of such a situation in future,” said an order issued by Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh.

The order said that the committee would examine the facts and circumstances around the incident involving security personnel and Manipur State Road Transport bus carrying media personnel to cover the Shirui Festival.

The inquiry committee comprises N. Ashok Kumar, Commissioner (Home) and Th. Kirankumar Singh, Secretary, Information Technology.

Condemning the reported removal of the word “Manipur” from a state transport bus by the security personnel COCOMI Convenor Khuraijam Athouba demanded a formal apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. He also called for the immediate resignation of Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, holding them responsible for failing to protect the dignity and integrity of the state of Manipur.

COCOMI has urged the public to support the shutdown across the state to send a strong message against what it termed as an “assault on Manipur’s identity”.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh condemned Tuesday's incident.

In a post on X, Singh said: “Where are we headed ? Whoever is behind this shameful act must be held accountable. I stand firmly with the media fraternity and the people of Manipur.”

Opposition Congress, its Lok Sabha member Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, BJP’s Rajya Sabha member from Manipur Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, and many other leaders and organisations protested the incident.

In view of the 5-day long Shirui Lily Festival, the Manipur government has taken huge security measures after reported threats by some individuals and organisations to the Meitei community against entering Kuki tribal-dominated areas during the festival. Shirui Lily Festival, mostly organised by the Meitei community, is celebrated in honour of the state flower, Shirui Lily.

Underlining its ecological importance, the celebration takes place during the peak blooming season of the Shirui Lily, a rare and endangered flower that can only be found in Manipur. Shirui lily grows on top of the Shirui hills in Ukhrul district and cannot be replanted anywhere else in the world.

The state flower of Manipur fills the air with its pleasant fragrance during the blooming season. The festival is observed primarily to spread awareness and conserve the endangered state flower.

The festival provides an opportunity for people from various communities and tribes to come together, explore the highest hill station of Manipur, the picturesque Ukhrul district and get deeper insights about the Tangkhul Naga tribe dwelling here.

