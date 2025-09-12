Meghalaya: VPP chief terms Assembly resolution on ILP a ‘political game’

Shillong, Sep 12 (IANS) Voice of the People Party (VPP) president and MLA Ardent Basaiawmoit on Friday accused both the current and former governments in Meghalaya of playing “political games” over the demand for the Inner Line Permit (ILP), saying the resolution passed by the Assembly urging the Centre to implement ILP was never backed by genuine intent.

Speaking to reporters here, Basaiawmoit said that Meghalaya did not require an Assembly resolution for ILP implementation.

“Since Meghalaya is already covered under the preamble of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873, the ILP could have been implemented simply through a notification,” he argued.

The VPP chief further claimed that large scale infiltration was taking place in different parts of Meghalaya in the aftermath of eviction drives in the neighbouring state of Assam.

He alleged that the state government was not taking adequate steps to address the situation, which, according to him, threatens the demographic balance of the state.

The demand for ILP — a British-era regulation that restricts the entry of outsiders into certain notified areas — has been a long-pending issue in Meghalaya.

In December 2019, following the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to extend ILP to the state.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has repeatedly maintained that his government remains committed to pursuing the demand. He has raised the issue on several occasions with the Union Home Ministry, arguing that ILP is essential for protecting the identity and interests of the indigenous people of Meghalaya.

However, the Central government is yet to take a final call on the matter.

While civil society groups and student bodies continue to press for ILP, critics like Basaiawmoit allege that successive governments have only used the issue for political mileage without delivering results.

--IANS

tdr/pgh