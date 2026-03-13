Meghalaya: Six hour relaxation in curfew in Garo Hills district

Shillong, March 13 (IANS) The district administration of West Garo Hills in Meghalaya has extended the curfew in Tura and across the district, while granting a six-hour relaxation on March 14 to allow residents to purchase essential items and attend to urgent needs, officials said on Friday.

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According to an official order issued by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal on Friday, the curfew imposed under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) will continue from 6 a.m. on March 14 until 6 a.m. on March 15, unless it is withdrawn earlier depending on the law and order situation.

However, the administration has permitted a temporary relaxation in the restrictions between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on March 14.

During this period, residents will be allowed to step out of their homes to procure essential goods, access basic services and carry out other necessary activities.

Officials said the curfew was initially imposed after incidents of violence and disturbances to public peace were reported from several areas of the district.

The administration stated that the situation posed a serious threat to human life, public safety and property, prompting authorities to enforce strict preventive measures.

The district authorities noted that the extension of the curfew is aimed at ensuring stability and preventing any further escalation of tension while allowing security agencies sufficient time to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

During the curfew hours, movement of individuals outside their residences will remain strictly prohibited, except during the relaxation window announced by the administration.

Law enforcement personnel and executive magistrates have been instructed to maintain strict vigil and ensure that the restrictions are implemented effectively across the district.

The administration also cautioned that any violation of the curfew order would attract legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other relevant provisions of law.

Notably, the unrest began earlier this week during protests opposing the participation of non-tribals in the upcoming elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

The protests later turned violent in some areas after alleged miscreants indulged in vandalism and arson.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma visited several affected areas and directing officials to immediately provide food assistance to residents impacted by the disturbances.

During his visit, Sangma interacted with local residents and reviewed the ground situation in parts of the town that witnessed incidents of vandalism and arson.

He also instructed the district administration to ensure that essential supplies reach communities facing shortages following the unrest.

The state administration has cancelled the upcoming district council election in the Garo Hills district following the violence.

CM Sangma said, “Based on the prevailing situation Government has decided to cancel/postpone the elections to the GHADC. We will call all political parties and stakeholders to discuss the issues and try to work out solutions taking everyone onboard.”

--IANS

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