Meghalaya showcases organic push, farm-to-market success at World Food India

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Meghalaya presented its fast-evolving farm-to-market ecosystem at World Food India (WFI), the country’s biggest food processing event held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, officials said on Friday.

The event began on Thursday and it will conclude on Saturday.

As a Focused State, Meghalaya launched its dedicated pavilion, showcasing flagship initiatives, export-oriented value chains, and community-driven processing models that are shaping the state into a key organic food hub, a statement noted.

The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has brought together policymakers, global investors, agri-tech innovators, and leading food companies from over 90 countries.

Spread across 1,00,000 sq. metres with more than 2,000 exhibitors, WFI 2025 underscores India’s ambition to emerge as a Global Food Hub.

Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan, along with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, inaugurated the Meghalaya Pavilion, which highlighted the state’s natural richness and growing investment ecosystem.

The state’s ongoing Organic Mission 2024-28 aims to certify one lakh hectares under organic cultivation by 2028, with Rs 250 crore earmarked to scale production. So far, 24,000 hectares have been certified and over 40,000 farmers integrated into organic value chains.

An official statement mentioned that Meghalaya’s transformation is being anchored by the Community Public Private Partnership (CPPP) model, combining community ownership, government capital, and private technology.

Eight PRIME Hubs are already operational, with investments of over Rs 220 crore, processing 6,000 kg of produce, impacting 15,000 farmers, and creating more than 1,500 jobs.

The state plans to scale this network to 55 hubs by 2032, alongside 40 large units and 540 micro-units.

“A new umbrella brand, Meghalaya Collectives – Organic, was launched to bring together Lakadong turmeric, Khasi mandarin, Sohiong, and Kew pineapple under a traceable, market-ready identity. The initiative seeks to enhance farmer incomes and strengthen the state’s positioning in premium domestic and global markets,” it added.

Furthering this push, four MoUs were signed with Lulu Group Retail, The Staple Kaka, Plantrich Agri Tech, and Treta Agro (Just Organic), ensuring market linkages across GCC nations and key Indian cities.

Since 2022, Meghalaya has shipped consignments of organic pineapples, mandarins, and ginger to Middle Eastern markets, including Dubai’s Lulu Hypermarket.

A senior official said that with more than 20 MT of Khasi mandarin and a pioneering sea shipment of 15 MT ginger in 2025, the state is fast consolidating its role in India’s food export basket.

