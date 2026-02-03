Meghalaya shifts focus to long-term trade partnerships: CM Sangma

Shillong, Feb 3 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday said the state has strategically reoriented its economic approach towards building sustained, long-term partnerships, citing the creation of a strong trade ecosystem that has successfully elevated indigenous products such as local pineapples and curcumin-rich Lakadong turmeric into high-value exports in global markets.

Read More

The Meghalaya government, in partnership with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on Tuesday launched the Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) 2026 at the State Convention Centre here, with the aim of positioning the state as a major export hub of the Northeast.

Supported by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the World Bank, RBSM 2026 seeks to strengthen Meghalaya’s export ecosystem by directly connecting local producers with international buyers.

A key highlight of the inaugural session was the launch of the ‘MeghaRise’ brand and logo, creating a unified identity for the state’s MSME and export ecosystem. The state-level MSME portal was also launched to improve ease of doing business, enhance access to government schemes, and digitally integrate entrepreneurs with global markets.

The Chief Minister mentioned that Meghalaya has strategically moved towards building long-term economic partnerships rather than transactional trade relationships.

Citing success stories such as the global positioning of Meghalaya’s pineapples and curcumin-rich Lakadong turmeric, he said the state has demonstrated how indigenous products can be transformed into high-value exports through structured support.

“We are not here merely to do business; we are here to build partnerships,” Sangma said, assuring continued government support in deregulation, logistics, and infrastructure to empower local entrepreneurs and attract global investors.

RBSM 2026 is designed to facilitate focused business-to-business engagements, enabling exporters from Meghalaya to directly interact with international buyers, explore new markets, and establish sustainable trade linkages.

Buyers from 15 countries, including Russia, South Africa, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, Turkey, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, and Azerbaijan, are participating in the event. Over 300 MSME sellers from sectors such as handloom and handicrafts, bamboo and cane products, agro and food processing, spices, honey, herbal and wellness products, pottery, and wood-based crafts are showcasing their products.

The two-day event features more than 125 exhibition stalls, offering buyers hands-on exposure through live demonstrations and curated displays. Structured B2B meetings began immediately after the inauguration.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar termed RBSM 2026 a landmark initiative for Meghalaya and the Northeast, stating that participating sellers are fully export-ready, having completed mandatory registrations and documentation. He said the event reflects the state’s confidence in its enterprises and readiness to engage with global markets.

--IANS

tdr/dan