Meghalaya Minister urges tourists to visit state with clean intent, warns against harmful behaviour

Shillong, June 11 (IANS) Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Wednesday urged tourists to come into the state with a clean heart and mind, cautioning that harmful or unlawful behaviour would not be tolerated.

The Minister called for self-discipline and responsible tourism among locals. “Sohra is a land of good spirit and a land of good manners. Despite facing unwarranted criticism from beyond our borders, our community stood tall, leading peaceful rallies and candle vigils while supporting an extraordinary search effort,” Lyngdoh said in a felicitation event on Wednesday.

The Meghalaya government on Wednesday felicitated the search and rescue teams in Sohra who recovered the body of murdered Raja Raghuvanshi on June 2 in the Sohra-Cherrapunji areas of the East Khasi Hills district.

Madhya Pradesh tourist Raja Raghuvanshi’s 24-year-old wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, allegedly orchestrated the murder of her husband with the help of four other accused during the couple’s honeymoon tour in Meghalaya’s Sohra-Cherrapunji areas of the East Khasi Hills district. The four other accused include Raj Singh Kushwaha (21), her alleged lover and the mastermind, Sonam, along with Anand Singh Kurmi (23), Akash Rajput (19), and Vishal Singh Chauhan (22). On June 2, Raja’s body was recovered from a deep gorge below the Wei Sawdong parking lot at Riat Arliang in Sohra, sending shockwaves across the country.

A state government official said that the government felicitated the search and rescue team who tirelessly worked to locate Raja Raghuvanshi, tragically found deceased, in one of the most gripping incidents to hit Sohra-Cherrapunji. The felicitation event was held at the Conference Hall of the SDO (Civil), Sohra, to honour all individuals and groups involved in the search and rescue operation of Raja Raghuvanshi.

The programme was chaired by M.A. Challam, in-charge SDO (Civil), Sohra sub-division, and attended by the Tourism Minister, along with Gavin M. Mylliem, MLA Sohra; T.W. Chyne, MDC Sohra; and Cyril V.D. Diengdoh, Director of Tourism and Secretary to the government of Meghalaya.

The Tourism Minister announced that his department would work with the Sohra administration to install CCTV cameras in key tourist areas. He also promised to sanction the construction of a proper facility for street vendors near Mawkdok Bridge, supporting both public convenience and local livelihoods.

Sohra MLA Gavin M. Mylliem described tourists as extended family and emphasised the importance of collaboration between the government, local dorbars, and community leaders to strengthen the tourism ecosystem. He thanked the Meghalaya Police for their professionalism and swift action. MDC Sohra T.W. Chyne also praised the police for exceeding public expectations and stressed the need for better inclusion of local guides and taxi drivers in tourism-related activities.

Tourism Department Director Cyril V.D. Diengdoh highlighted critical initiatives to improve tourism management, first, the Tourist Buddy Program: engaging and training local people to serve as certified tourist guides and; MTIME App: a platform for mandatory tourist registration, allowing real-time data sharing with the police and government departments to enhance safety and accountability.

Sohra Region Tourism Association representative E.R. Solomon expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and acknowledged the efforts of the police, SDRF, NDRF, Fire and Emergency Services, Rangbah Shnong, volunteers, and others. He stressed the need for CCTV installation, improved internet connectivity, and better emergency coordination.

Local guide Albert Pde raised concerns about poor road conditions, lack of signage, and weak mobile network coverage, urging the authorities to prioritise these infrastructure gaps for the safety of both tourists and locals. A total cash award of Rs 5.4 lakh was distributed among 36 members of the Tour Guide Association of Meghalaya, including the Central Body, Sohra Unit, local guides, and the West Jaintia Hills Adventure Sports and Mountaineering Association at the rate of Rs 15,000 per individual.

Government personnel, including police, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services, and administrative staff, were felicitated with certificates of appreciation for their exemplary service. Their selfless service was widely appreciated, and the event closed with a united call to build a safe, community-led, and responsible tourism culture in Meghalaya.

--IANS

sc/uk