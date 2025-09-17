Meghalaya Minister calls for fresh dialogue on railway project amid opposition

Shillong, Sep 18 (IANS) Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and BJP legislator Sanbor Shullai on Wednesday appealed to stakeholders, including civil society organisations and pressure groups, to reconsider their opposition to the proposed railway line project in the state, stressing the economic benefits of extending goods train connectivity up to Byrnihat.

Speaking to reporters here, Shullai said that several northeastern states, including Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and parts of the Garo Hills in Meghalaya, have reaped tangible benefits from railway infrastructure, particularly in the transportation of goods and lowering of commodity prices.

“Hopefully, under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, we will hold discussions to convince and enlighten NGOs and stakeholders that the railway line can be a boon for the state,” Shullai said.

“At least goods trains should be allowed to come up to Byrnihat, which will reduce costs and ease the supply of essential commodities.”

The minister’s remarks come against the backdrop of decades-long resistance to railway expansion in Meghalaya.

Several powerful NGOs and student bodies, including the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), have consistently opposed railway connectivity in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills, arguing that it could lead to an unchecked influx of outsiders, threatening the demographic balance, land rights, and employment prospects of the indigenous population.

Repeated attempts by the Railways and successive state governments to introduce rail projects have faced protests, halts, and in some cases, violent opposition. In 2017, work on the Tetelia–Byrnihat line was stalled following strong agitations.

Civil society groups have maintained that comprehensive mechanisms to check influx must be put in place before any railway project is implemented.

While supporters of the railway initiative argue that connectivity will boost trade, tourism, and economic integration, opponents fear that without robust protective laws, the local tribal communities could be overwhelmed socially and economically.

By urging a re-look at the project, Shullai has revived a debate that continues to divide opinion in Meghalaya.

The final decision, he said, must balance economic development with the preservation of the state’s identity and interests.

