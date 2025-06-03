Meghalaya is the youngest state of India: CM Sangma

Shillong, June 3 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday said that the 50 per cent population in the hill state is below the age of 20 years, making it the youngest state in the country, and the government has been working to open new avenues for the youths.

“In the last many years, the government of Meghalaya has realised the importance of really looking at our young generation as almost 50 per cent of the state’s population is below the age of 20, making Meghalaya one of the youngest states in the country today,” said the Chief Minister.

Aimed at transforming Meghalaya’s creative economy, Conrad K. Sangma also unveiled the Draft Meghalaya Film Tourism & Creative Media Policy 2025 and disbursed Hello Meghalaya Grants to local filmmakers.

The dual events, held at the State Convention Centre, mark a historic moment for Meghalaya’s artistic and film fraternity and reflect the government’s commitment to supporting youth, storytelling, and regional cinematic excellence.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the government’s long-term vision for youth empowerment through creative platforms.

“Realising the strength that we have felt the need as policymakers to really focus on what drives the youth of our state and how we can provide an ecosystem and platform for the youth to grow, to do what they love to do and create value out of it. We believe that our youth have much potential, and they can do many things,” he added.

He also emphasised the significant potential of Meghalaya’s film sector and how platforms like Hello Meghalaya are paving the way for youth-centric development. Unveiling the draft policy, the Chief Minister stated, “We want this policy to be shaped by those it is meant for. That’s why we are showcasing the draft policy today to seek your feedback, your ideas, and your suggestions. We aim to develop a robust, responsive policy that reflects your inputs.”

The draft policy aims to promote Meghalaya as a premier film tourism destination, along with strengthening the local film ecosystem and nurturing emerging talent.

It has also aimed at positioning Meghalaya as a central hub for film production in the Northeast.

--IANS

tdr/dan