Meghalaya has highest budgetary allocation for health sector: Conrad Sangma

Shillong, May 7 (IANS) Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Wednesday that Meghalaya has the highest budgetary allocation for the health sector compared to other states in the country.

He said that the government is committed and focused on the health sector in spite of the numerous challenges inherent in the sector. “Meghalaya has the highest budgetary allocation in the health sector compared to any other state in the country; a large amount of the budget is for improving the infrastructure,” he said.

Continuing with the state government’s policy of financially supporting non-profit hospitals of the state in a bid to improve healthcare services to the people, especially the vulnerable, underprivileged and marginalised, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on Wednesday, handed a cheque of Rs 1 crore to Nazareth Hospital, Shillong.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Our goals are ultimately the same that is to provide quality, efficient and affordable healthcare to the people and this is where we can partner with different hospitals,” Sangma also informed the gathering about the genesis and the conceptualisation of the Meghalaya Health Advancement Policy.

Expressing his gratitude to people serving in the health sector, he called upon them to continue to serve with passion, dedication and compassion.

The CM also stressed the need for hospitals to communicate with each other, not only for improving overall patient outcomes but also to enable collaboration among healthcare professionals.

Administrator, Nazareth Hospital, Shillong, Sr Noreen, expressing gratitude to the state government for the financial grant, outlined the needs of the hospital and highlighted the areas where the financial assistance would be used especially in procuring lifesaving equipment and ventilators for the Emergency Trauma Unit, Maternity Care and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and will also be used for the College of Nursing that is coming up with capacity intake for 100 students per year.

Also present during the handing over of the cheque were the Commissioner and Secretary, Dr Joram Beda, National Health Mission, Mission Director, Ramakrishna Chitturi, Auxiliary Bishop of Shillong, Fr Bernard Laloo and Vicar General, Fr Richard M Majaw.

--IANS

tdr/uk