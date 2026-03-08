Meghalaya govt aims at empowering women: CM Conrad Sangma

Shillong, March 8 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Sunday extended greetings on International Women’s Day, highlighting the state government’s initiatives aimed at empowering women through self-help groups (SHGs), entrepreneurship support and farmer welfare programmes.

Sangma praised women for their resilience, determination and achievements across various fields, stating that their empowerment is essential for the overall progress of society.

“Wishing all the incredible women who believe, dream, break barriers and achieve so much more a very Happy International Women’s Day,” the Chief Minister said.

Emphasising the importance of financial independence and equal opportunities, Sangma said that the Meghalaya government is committed to creating an environment where women can freely make their own choices and pursue their aspirations with confidence.

“In Meghalaya, women's empowerment means ensuring that women have the freedom to make their own choices, achieve financial independence, and pursue their dreams with confidence,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the state’s strong network of self-help groups has played a crucial role in improving the economic condition of women in rural areas by encouraging collective action and entrepreneurship.

According to him, various government initiatives aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs and strengthening farmer welfare programmes are helping women gain greater financial stability and social recognition.

Sangma said these initiatives reflect the spirit of this year’s International Women’s Day theme — “Give to Gain” — which underscores the importance of collective empowerment and community participation.

“Through our strong SHG movement, support for women entrepreneurs and farmer welfare programmes, we are witnessing the power of collective empowerment, truly reflecting this year’s theme, ‘Give to Gain’,” he said.

The Chief Minister further stressed that empowering women is not just a social responsibility but also a key driver of economic growth and sustainable development in the state.

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women while also highlighting the need for greater gender equality and empowerment across the world.

