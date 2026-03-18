Meghalaya extends curfew in West Garo Hills amid fresh violence fears

Shillong, March 18 (IANS) Authorities in Meghalaya have extended the night curfew in West Garo Hills district for an additional day amid concerns over a possible escalation of tension following recent violence, officials said on Wednesday.

Read More

As per an order issued by the District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner, the curfew will be enforced from 6 p.m. on March 19 until 6 a.m. on March 20.

However, a 12-hour relaxation has been allowed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to enable residents to carry out essential and routine activities.

During the relaxation period, schools, colleges, government and private offices, banks and other establishments will be permitted to function, though authorities said strict monitoring will remain in place to prevent any untoward incidents.

The curfew was first imposed on March 17 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita after incidents of violence disrupted public order in parts of the district.

The unrest was reportedly triggered by protests against a notification that barred non-tribal individuals from participating in a tribal council election process.

The protests escalated into clashes in Tura and nearby areas, leading to incidents of vandalism and damage to property.

At least two people were killed in the violence, officials confirmed.

Security has since been stepped up across West Garo Hills, with additional police and paramilitary forces deployed in sensitive locations.

Several individuals have been detained in connection with the clashes, and surveillance has been intensified to prevent further disturbances.

Alongside the curfew, prohibitory orders remain in force, restricting public gatherings, rallies and processions without prior permission.

The administration has also banned the assembly of five or more persons, the use of loudspeakers without approval, and the carrying of weapons or any objects that could potentially incite violence.

Officials warned that strict legal action would be taken against violators, adding that the restrictions are based on intelligence inputs and are necessary to restore normalcy and maintain peace in the district.

--IANS

tdr/pgh