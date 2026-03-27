Meghalaya committed to sustainable water access: CM Sangma

Shillong, March 27 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring safe and sustainable drinking water access to every household, as a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the Centre under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

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The MoU was signed via video conference between the National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM), under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, and the Government of Meghalaya, in the presence of Sangma and Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil.

Highlighting the state’s priorities, Sangma said Meghalaya is adopting a comprehensive, long-term approach to water management, with a special emphasis on sustainability and source rejuvenation.

“We are committed to ensuring that every household has access to safe drinking water. At the same time, we are addressing challenges related to water sources holistically to ensure long-term sustainability,” the Chief Minister said.

He noted that the state government is taking responsibility for resolving water availability and management issues through coordinated planning and implementation, particularly in rural areas where source sustainability remains a challenge.

The agreement lays down a framework for the implementation of water supply schemes, with the Centre releasing funds following the signing of the MoU, while the state assumes primary responsibility for execution and service delivery.

Union Minister C.R. Patil stressed that achieving last-mile connectivity in drinking water supply is crucial to realising the Prime Minister’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat”.

“Unless drinking water reaches the last mile, the larger vision of development cannot be fulfilled. The Jal Jeevan Mission must be implemented with efficiency and focus on outcomes,” he said.

Patil also underscored the importance of convergence with other initiatives, including the G-RAM-G programme, to maximise impact.

Senior officials, including Meghalaya PHE Secretary Pravin Bakshi, were present during the programme, which concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening water security in the state.

--IANS

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