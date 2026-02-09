Meghalaya coal mine tragedy: Search and rescue operations still on, officials tell High Court

Shillong, Feb 9 (IANS) The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills district on Monday appeared before the Meghalaya High Court in connection with the February 5 explosion at an illegal coal mine in Thangsko village that has so far claimed 27 lives.

During the hearing, East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar informed the court that search and rescue operations at the site of the explosion were still underway. However, he declined to divulge specific details of the investigation, stating that the matter is sub judice.

The High Court had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of media reports highlighting the deadly blast at the illegal coal mine in Thangsko, located in the East Jaintia Hills district.

The explosion triggered a fire inside the mine, trapping several workers and resulting in one of the worst mining tragedies in the region in recent years.

Taking serious note of the incident, the court had directed the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police to appear in person and place on record the steps taken by the district administration and the police following the explosion.

The High Court also sought explanations as to how illegal mining activities were allowed to continue despite repeated prohibitions and past judicial directions. According to officials, rescue teams comprising personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and local volunteers have been engaged in search and recovery operations since the incident.

Bodies of several miners have been recovered from the site, while investigations are continuing to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion.

The High Court, during earlier proceedings, had expressed concern over the recurring incidents of illegal coal mining in the state and the apparent failure of enforcement mechanisms to curb such activities.

The court had emphasised the need for accountability and strict action against those responsible for violations of mining laws.

The explosion at Thangsko village has once again brought the issue of illegal coal mining in Meghalaya into sharp focus, raising questions over safety norms, regulatory oversight and the protection of migrant workers employed in such mines.

