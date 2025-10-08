Meghalaya CM to visit Manipur to assess political situation

Imphal, Oct 8 (IANS) National People’s Party’s (NPP) National President and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma will visit Manipur for two days from October 9 to hold a series of meetings with the party leaders and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on the prevailing political situation in the state, party sources said on Wednesday.

A NPP leader in Imphal said that during the two-day (Thursday and Friday) visit, NPP supremo would meet party MLAs, leaders and some influential persons and discuss the prevailing political situation in Manipur.

Sangma will also meet leaders of CSOs from both Meitei and Kuki-Zo tribal communities, the leader said, adding that he is likely to meet the violence-hit displaced people staying at various relief camps.

NPP has seven MLAs in Manipur, the highest in the state after the BJP, which has 37 legislators.

Meanwhile, NPP MLA Kh Loken called for a strong regional party, focused on the Northeast. This will first visit to Manipur after the President’s Rule was imposed in the state on February 13, four days after the resignation of N Biren Singh from the Chief Minister’s post.

Singh, who quit the Chief Ministerial post on February 9, four days before the President’s Rule was imposed in the state due to prolonged ethnic violence.

Political observers suggest that, amidst the political uncertainty in Manipur, Sangma’s visit may play a pivotal role in shaping future political realignments and dialogue between communities.

The NPP leadership aims to underscore its commitment to peace, accountability, and inclusive governance, with Sangma’s Manipur visit being central to reaffirming the party’s strategic and political presence in Manipur.

The NPP had, on November 17 last year, withdrawn support to the BJP-led government in Manipur, claiming that the Chief Minister N. Biren Singh-led government "completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy" in the violence-ravaged state.

The NPP, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, had seven MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

The withdrawal by the NPP, however, did not have any impact on the Biren Singh-led government, as the BJP has 37 MLAs and is also supported by five MLAs of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and three Independents.

NPP MLA N. Kayisii, who was also the party's Manipur unit President, died on January 18 after a prolonged illness, leaving six party legislators in the House at present.

