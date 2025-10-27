Meghalaya CM reviews projects to boost state’s digital network

Shillong, Oct 27 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday reviewed the progress of the Local Managed Connectivity (LMC) project and its integration with the State Wide Area Network (SWAN), underscoring the government’s vision to create a unified and robust digital infrastructure across the state.

In a post on X, Sangma said, “Reviewed the progress of the Local Managed Connectivity (LMC) project and its alignment with our State Wide Area Network (SWAN). This integration will form the backbone of our state’s master network, strengthening digital connectivity across departments and administrative units.”

The Chief Minister further directed the IT Department to prepare a detailed district and block-wise connectivity plan to ensure convergence of initiatives and prevent duplication of efforts.

He emphasised the importance of timely execution and accurate data mapping to achieve seamless digital governance across all administrative levels.

“The aim is to create an integrated network that enhances efficiency, transparency, and accessibility of government services,” officials from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The LMC-SWAN integration is expected to provide a more reliable and secure data network connecting various government offices, thereby facilitating faster decision-making and citizen-centric service delivery.

Sangma also reviewed the progress of Phase II of the Shillong IT Park and the upcoming Tura Tech Park — two key projects aimed at promoting digital entrepreneurship and job creation in Meghalaya.

Both parks are being developed to attract IT and IT-enabled service companies, providing employment opportunities for local youth and supporting startups in the Northeast region.

The Shillong IT Park, which has already seen the entry of several firms, is being expanded under Phase II to accommodate more companies.

The proposed Tura Tech Park, meanwhile, is expected to serve as a major technology hub for the Garo Hills region.

Sangma reiterated his government’s commitment to building a digitally empowered Meghalaya through sustainable infrastructure and innovation-driven growth.

