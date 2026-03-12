Meghalaya CM reviews ground situation in Tura after two days of unrest

Shillong, March 12 (IANS) Normalcy is gradually returning to Tura in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district after two days of unrest, with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday visiting several affected areas and directing officials to immediately provide food assistance to residents impacted by the disturbances.

Read More

During his visit, Sangma interacted with local residents and reviewed the ground situation in parts of the town that witnessed incidents of vandalism and arson.

He also instructed the district administration to ensure that essential supplies reach communities facing shortages following the unrest.

Residents informed the Chief Minister that nearly 17 communities in and around the Araimile locality are currently facing shortages of rice and other essential commodities due to disruptions caused by the violence.

Taking note of the situation, Sangma directed the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills district to coordinate with local development committees and prepare a list of affected households so that relief materials can be distributed promptly.

“The administration must ensure that the affected families receive immediate support and essential supplies,” the Chief Minister said during the visit.

CM Sangma also inspected several damaged properties and assured residents that the government would extend necessary assistance to those whose shops, homes or establishments were affected in the incidents.

Meanwhile, residents across different parts of Tura joined voluntary clean-up drives to restore normalcy in the town.

Community members, youth groups and local organisations were seen clearing debris, broken materials and burnt remains left behind after the disturbances.

The unrest began earlier this week during protests opposing the participation of non-tribals in the upcoming elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

The protests later turned violent in some areas after alleged miscreants indulged in vandalism and arson.

Authorities have since intensified security measures and continue to monitor the situation closely while coordinating with community leaders to ensure peace and stability in the region.

--IANS

tdr/pgh