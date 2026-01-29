Meghalaya CM meets PM Modi to discuss state's development agenda

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on Thursday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed the state's development progress, future growth roadmap and key areas requiring continued support from the Centre.

Read More

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sangma thanked Prime Minister Modi for granting time and, on behalf of the people of Meghalaya, expressed heartfelt gratitude for his warm wishes on the occasion of Meghalaya Statehood Day.

Chief Minister Sangma also conveyed his appreciation for the Prime Minister's recognition of Meghalaya's unique living heritage, particularly the national acknowledgement and global nomination of the Living Root Bridge Cultural Landscape, which has brought international attention to the state's indigenous knowledge systems and sustainable practices.

Briefing Prime Minister Modi on Meghalaya's recent progress, the Chief Minister highlighted the state's strong economic growth trajectory and improvements across key human development indicators.

He told that significant strides have been made in maternal health outcomes and overall human development, supported by focused interventions and community-based programmes.

The Chief Minister also outlined initiatives undertaken to strengthen the rural economy, including the development of large processing units and improved market linkages aimed at doubling farmers' income.

He also spoke about advances in the development of the New Shillong city project, which is envisioned as a modern, sustainable urban centre to support long-term growth.

Tourism development was another key area highlighted during the meeting.

Chief Minister Sangma noted the expansion of tourism through private sector participation and community-led initiatives, which have helped create livelihoods while preserving local culture and ecology.

He also briefed the Prime Minister on preparations underway for hosting the 39th National Games in 2027, describing it as an opportunity to upgrade sports infrastructure and promote Meghalaya on the national stage.

The meeting also witnessed strategic discussions on the state's future growth and development.

Key issues included sustaining economic momentum in smaller North Eastern Region (NER) states, continued central support for capital investment, enhancement of the Externally Aided Projects ceiling for Meghalaya, infrastructure development, fiscal empowerment and long-term initiatives to strengthen the state's economic foundations.

The Chief Minister submitted a set of documents to the Prime Minister outlining Meghalaya's development progress and future vision.

These included a detailed note on the state's achievements, Vision 2032 for sustained economic growth, and proposals seeking continued support from the Union government to maintain development momentum in alignment with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Prime Minister Modi gave a patient hearing to the submissions and assured continued support for Meghalaya's development aspirations, Chief Minister Sangma said.

--IANS

tdr/khz