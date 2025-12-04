Meghalaya CM flags need for long-term education reforms

Shillong, Dec 4 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday underscored the urgent need for long-term structural reforms in the state’s education sector, as he released the Platinum Jubilee Souvenir of St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Tura, during a special programme held on the campus.

The event marked 75 years of the institution’s service, drawing dignitaries, alumni, students, and parents.

Focusing his address on youth and education, Sangma said Meghalaya stands at a critical demographic juncture, with half of its 38 lakh population under the age of 20.

Calling this “both a tremendous opportunity and a significant challenge,” he warned that without proper guidance and values-based education, the state’s young population could become “a destructive force.”

Sangma emphasised that the government’s priority has been to channel youthful energy through better opportunities, mentorship, and strong value systems.

Turning to the education sector, the Chief Minister admitted that despite an annual expenditure of more than Rs 3,500 crore, quality remains a persistent concern.

Meghalaya has nearly 55,000 teachers and close to 15,000 schools, he noted, pointing out the inefficiencies created by multiple small schools in remote villages—often with just a handful of students.

“Reforming this structure is complex and cannot be done overnight,” Sangma said. “It will require a phased approach spread over the next 15 to 20 years, but it is necessary for meaningful improvement.”

He added that cultural preservation must run parallel to reform, stressing that students should ideally learn both Khasi and Garo up to Class 4 or 5 to safeguard Meghalaya’s linguistic heritage.

Sangma also praised St. Xavier’s for producing some of the state’s finest students over its 75-year journey.

As a gesture of support, he announced a new school bus under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund and musical instruments for the school band.

Earlier, Bishop Andrew R. Marak lauded the Missionaries of Christ Jesus for their decades of service, while Sister Marline Pinto traced the school’s evolution since 1948 - from its thatched beginnings to its modern initiatives, including special education and NIOS programmes.

The celebrations featured cultural performances, including Wangala, Pirate and Ballet dances, culminating with the rendition of the Jubilee Song.

--IANS

tdr/dan