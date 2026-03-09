Meghalaya CM condemns attack on two northeastern people in Delhi

Shillong, March 9 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday expressed strong anger over the alleged assault on two people from the Northeast near the Saket District Court Complex in the national Capital, calling the incident “sickening” and urging authorities to take stringent action.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Sangma said repeated attacks on people from the Northeast in mainland India are deeply concerning.

“Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in Mainland India. The physical attack on two of our people from Manipur and Assam near Saket Court, Delhi is sickening. Racial bullying should not be accepted as the new normal and we must act against it,” the Chief Minister wrote, urging authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

According to reports, the alleged incident occurred on Sunday evening near the court complex in the Malviya Nagar area.

A young woman from Manipur and a transgender person from Assam were reportedly attacked by a group of men while walking in a park in the locality.

Preliminary accounts suggest that the group allegedly began passing racially offensive remarks at the victims. When the woman objected to the comments, the situation reportedly escalated into a confrontation.

The victims alleged that the men then physically assaulted them, punching them and hitting them with belts while hurling abusive slurs.

Sources indicated that the victims had also faced similar verbal harassment in the area on previous occasions.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said a police team responded to information about an alleged assault near the court complex.

Police said the woman from Manipur and her friend were walking in the park when some men passed remarks at them, which led to an argument that escalated into an assault.

The injured woman was later taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Authorities said she is currently in stable condition with minor injuries. Police officials said the matter is under investigation and assured that appropriate legal action will be taken against those involved.

