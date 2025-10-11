Mega ex-servicemen rally ‘Devbhoomi Mega Veterans’ conducted at Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) A mega ex-servicemen (ESM) rally, "Devbhoomi Mega Veterans", was organised by Headquarters Uttarakhand Sub Area, Indian Army, with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour on Saturday at Jaswant Singh Ground, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun.

The event witnessed the esteemed presence of the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd), and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, along with several other dignitaries and senior military officials.

In his keynote address, the Governor paid rich tribute to the veterans, calling them a "National Asset" and acknowledging their invaluable contribution to the nation.

Expressing sorrow over the recent natural calamity in Dharali, he assured that the state government stands in full solidarity with the affected families.

Applauding the indomitable spirit and high morale of the Indian Army, the Governor highlighted the coordinated efforts of the Indian Army and the civil administration, which led to the swift restoration of normalcy in the affected areas, and he also commended the leadership of the Central Government and expressed confidence that Uttarakhand will emerge as a stronger and more disaster-resilient state in the future.

The Governor also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the veterans of the Army, Navy, and Air Force from Uttarakhand, praising their patriotism, courage and continued commitment to nation building. He paid homage to all martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the service of the country.

During the event, the Governor appreciated the noble efforts of the War Wounded Foundation, led by Lieutenant General Asit Mistry (Retd) and Brigadier Harcharan Singh (Retd), and acknowledged their contribution in providing motorised scooters to 14 disabled veterans.

He also honoured 20 Veer Naris (war widows), thanking them for their sacrifice and service. Congratulating the winners of the Veterans Achievers Award, he encouraged them to continue their efforts for the welfare of veterans and the society at large.

He called upon all veterans to remain active contributors in building a "Viksit Bharat", serving as an inspiration to society.

Addressing the gathering, CDS Anil Chauhan lauded the role of veterans in nation-building.

He stated that Uttarakhand, known as the "Land of the Brave", has always brought pride to the nation through the courage and valour of its soldiers in every conflict and crisis.

He emphasised that the Indian Armed Forces are rapidly adopting modern warfare strategies and cutting-edge technologies. Stressing India's peaceful intent, he added, “While we are a peace-loving nation, we shall never tolerate any threat to our sovereignty.”

Over 5,000 veterans participated in the rally, which featured a job fair by 21 companies, banking and government scheme awareness stalls, and free medical camps for the benefit of ex-servicemen and their families.

