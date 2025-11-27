Meeting of NC's top decision-making body starts, MP Aga Ruhullah says not invited

Srinagar, Nov 27 (IANS) The National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir started its two-day working committee (WC) meeting on Thursday here as party MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said he was not invited despite being a permanent member of the WC.

Chaired by party President Farooq Abdullah, the NC WC meeting started at the Nawa-e-Subha headquarters of the party in Srinagar.

NC Vice-President, Omar Abdullah, and all other senior leaders from both the Valley and the Jammu division attended the meeting including the special invitees.

NC MP Ruhullah Mehdi told reporters during his daylong visit to Ganderbal district on Thursday that for the first time since 2002, he had not been invited to attend the NC WC meeting despite being a permanent member of the party's powerful body.

The NC MP expressed surprise over not being invited to the meeting.

Ruhullah Mehdi said he had no information about the meeting and he was hearing it from the media.

"If a working committee meeting is indeed taking place, then I should have been there. I have been a permanent member since 2002, and this is the first time that I have not been invited," he added.

He denied reports that he was trying to form his own party after disenchantment from the NC.

"I have not distanced myself from any party, nor have I held discussions with anyone regarding forming a new party."

"I have disagreement with NC leadership over our commitment to the people during the 2024 elections."

"We promised the people that we would fight for the restoration of protections linked to Article 370. We received support on that basis. Changing our stand after securing the mandate is not acceptable."

"Youth have been suffering due to delays in resolving the reservation matter. More than a year has gone by."

"If the issue remains unresolved even after a month, I will again sit with the students until justice is delivered," Ruhullah Mehdi said.

He added that failing to honour the manifesto commitments could erode people's trust in mainstream political parties.

"If a party does not adhere to its own manifesto, it will lose credibility and losing trust is the greatest loss in politics," he said.

Ruhullah Mehdi visited Tulamulla town of Ganderbal and also went to Baba Nagri Wangat village to express condolences to the local killed in November 10 blast near the Red Fort.

