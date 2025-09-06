Medical and fitness checks of bus drivers every three months must be mandatory: CM Yogi

Lucknow, Sep 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that medical and physical fitness tests of bus drivers must be conducted compulsorily every three months to ensure road safety.

Launching and inaugurating various Transport Department services at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on Saturday, the Chief Minister stressed that special attention should be given to eye check-ups of drivers.

“Driving cannot be allowed on guesswork. Many accidents occur due to vision problems, which can be prevented,” he said.

CM Yogi said that the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) operates the largest bus fleet in the country, which is both an achievement and a challenge.

He also praised the initiative of providing free bus travel for women for three days during Raksha Bandhan, urging the department to promote such schemes more effectively.

The CM called upon the department to prepare short-term (3 years), medium-term (10 years), and long-term (22 years) action plans.

Citing past examples, he lauded the department’s efforts during the Prayagraj Kumbh and the 2020 Covid pandemic, when it played a crucial role in transporting migrants across states.

CM Yogi noted that more lives are lost in road accidents annually than in three years of the Covid pandemic, with youth forming the majority of victims.

“This is not just a government concern, but a social concern. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility -- villages and cities, men and women, young and old,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed the department to launch a comprehensive road safety awareness campaign with technical support from IIT Kharagpur, coordinate with police and other departments, introduce traffic rule education in schools, and enforce strict rules on helmets, seat belts, drunk driving, and overspeeding.

He emphasised that while laws may sometimes seem harsh, they ultimately guarantee life and safety.

He also mentioned the success of an app developed by UP Police, which helps identify accident-prone spots. He said this app has helped reduce accidents in some areas from 18 to just 3 within a month.

He also called for world-class facilities at bus stations, better passenger amenities, organised parking, and expansion of electric bus services.

“Private participation should be encouraged in setting up charging stations, and scrapping of old vehicles must be promoted to curb pollution and reduce accidents,” he added.

The CM further stressed the need to strengthen driving training institutes and ensure greater accountability within the department. “If teamwork improves, results will follow quickly,” he added.

--IANS

skp/uk