Media is the mirror of society, journalists must stay updated in digital era: Tripura CM

Agartala, Feb 14 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that the media is the mirror of society and stressed the need for journalists to stay constantly updated in the present era of artificial intelligence, the internet, and globalisation.

“Today is the era of AI and the internet. Globalisation has arrived, and therefore journalists must keep themselves updated. News should be presented with honesty and integrity in tune with the changing times,” the Chief Minister said.

Saha, who also holds the Information and Cultural Affairs portfolio, was speaking while inaugurating the two-day Bi-Annual State Conference and Journalist Workshop of the Tripura Working Journalists Association.

The theme of this year’s journalist workshop is ‘Embrace the Change’.

Congratulating the delegates, Saha said that the present state government is a media-friendly government and underlined the importance of professional training in journalism. “Such training programmes are very important. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasised that efficiency must be enhanced in all fields,” he said.

Highlighting the role of the media in a democratic setup, the Chief Minister said that the media is regarded as the fourth pillar of democracy. “The pen is sharper than the sword. Journalists of Tripura are no less capable than those in other states. Within our limitations, we have taken several initiatives for the welfare of journalists,” he said.

Saha said that the state government receives daily inputs on law and order and other issues from various news agencies, district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates, block administrations, and grassroots-level functionaries across the state.

“To ensure proper coordination, a monitoring system has been introduced,” he added.

Recalling the evolution of the media, the Chief Minister said that newspapers were followed by radio, then television, and now social media and web-based platforms have emerged as powerful mediums.

“Many incidents are now seen first on social media. Therefore, while presenting news, journalists must do so with accuracy and responsibility to avoid confusion. In the field of media, many individuals have achieved recognition after overcoming numerous obstacles,” he said.

Saha added that truthful and responsible journalism inspires society and strengthens democratic values. During the programme, the Chief Minister also unveiled ‘Madhyam’, the mouthpiece of the Tripura Working Journalists Association.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Tripura Working Journalists Association President Bijay Pal, General Secretary Sunil Debnath, and other senior journalists and delegates were present on the occasion.

