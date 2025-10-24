MECOS 4 to spotlight seafood industry challenges and opportunities

Kochi: The fourth edition of the International Symposium on Marine Ecosystem (MECOS-4), scheduled from November 4-6 in Kochi, will feature a dedicated industry meet aimed at addressing critical issues in seafood production and allied sectors.

Organised jointly by the Marine Biological Association of India (MBAI) and the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), MECOS-4 will serve as a platform to discuss both challenges and emerging opportunities in India’s marine fisheries sector.

The industry meet, a key session within the symposium, will bring together leading stakeholders from the seafood trade, aquaculture, hatcheries, feed industries, ornamental fish trade, marine eco-tourism, and environmental education.

The session, scheduled for 10 am on November 5, will focus on experience sharing, identifying operational gaps, and formulating a roadmap for sustainable growth across the sector.

CMFRI Director Grinson George highlighted that the session aims to strengthen collaboration between farmers, exporters, and input suppliers, bridging the gap between production and market requirements.

“With global seafood markets becoming more competitive and sustainability standards tightening, these discussions are expected to enhance India’s export resilience, boost aquaculture output, drive technological adoption, and promote climate-smart practices,” he said.

The deliberations will specifically address pressing issues such as the impact of U.S. tariffs on seafood exports and the absence of comprehensive policies in mariculture.

Representatives from major export houses, the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI), aquaculture feed and fish meal industries, pet feed manufacturers, marine sports and eco-tourism operators, and government agencies are expected to participate.

In addition, MECOS-4 will host an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge technologies in farming, hatchery production, feed management, value addition, and processing equipment.

The exhibition aims to provide stakeholders across the value chain with valuable insights and practical solutions to enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

By combining scientific insights with industry perspectives, MECOS-4 is positioned to strengthen India’s marine ecosystem knowledge base while supporting the sustainable growth of the country’s seafood sector

--IANS