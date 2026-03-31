MCD Deputy Commissioner, Administrative Officer arrested in bribery case

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested two officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, including a Deputy Commissioner, in connection with an alleged bribery case involving a demand of Rs 4 lakh, officials said.

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The accused have been identified as Deputy Commissioner of Shahdara North Zone Abhishek Mishra, and Administrative Officer Gautam, who is posted in the same zone.

According to the agency, a case was registered on March 30 against the Administrative Officer after receiving a complaint alleging that he had demanded illegal gratification of Rs 4 lakh from the complainants. The bribe was allegedly sought on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner in exchange for forwarding an inquiry report to the competent authority in favour of the complainants.

Following the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the Administrative Officer red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 4 lakh. Officials said the trap operation was conducted in a planned manner after verifying the allegations, and the accused was apprehended at the spot with the illegal gratification.

During the course of the trap proceedings and subsequent investigation, the alleged role of the Deputy Commissioner also surfaced. Based on the evidence gathered, the agency proceeded to arrest him as well.

The CBI said that searches and further investigative steps are being carried out to ascertain the full extent of the alleged conspiracy and to determine whether any other officials were involved in the case. Officials indicated that documents and other evidence related to the transaction are being examined.

The arrests are part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to curb corruption in public offices and ensure accountability among government officials. The CBI reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against those involved in corrupt practices.

The agency also appealed to citizens to come forward and report instances of corruption or demands for bribes by public servants. It said that complaints can be lodged with its Anti-Corruption Branch in Delhi or through designated contact channels, assuring confidentiality and prompt action.

--IANS

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