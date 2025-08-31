Mayawati's BSP gears up for Bihar elections, to contest solo

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday unveiled the party's plans to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar and announced that it will fight the polls independently.

The announcement comes after multiple rounds of intensive discussions and deliberations about the party's election events, outreach programmes and also finalisation of the election in-charges, the BSP chief said.

The party's national coordinator Akash Anand, central coordinator and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam, and the BSP Bihar unit have been entrusted with key responsibilities of managing and monitoring the party's electoral campaign in the state.

Mayawati said the party has drawn out elaborate plans to cover a big state like Bihar and informed that senior party leaders will micromanage the elections by dividing the state into three Assembly constituencies and taking charge of each zone. However, all the electoral programmes and functions will be held under her own guidance.

Taking to her social media handle on X, Mayawati said, "In preparation for the upcoming elections for the Bihar Legislative Assembly, intensive discussions and reviews were conducted over the past two days with senior officials regarding the selection of B.S.P. candidates and the party's preparations at every level."

She informed that the framework for various upcoming party programmes has been finalised and added, "during the meeting, party officials were instructed to address the highlighted shortcomings and move forward with full preparedness and dedication of body, mind, and resources".

The key BSP functionaries and leaders have been assigned responsibilities related to the party’s journey, public meetings, and other programs starting from next month.

During the meeting, the BSP members also assured the party supremo of achieving better results in the impending elections.

Notably, Bihar's electoral landscape is buzzing with intense political activity on the ground, with the Congress-RJD combine intensifying their campaign over alleged voter fraud, while the BJP-JD(U) is giving forceful rebuttals and boasting about multifarious development of the state under Nitish rule.

The Election Commission of India's voter verification drive has given a new twist to the Assembly elections, with the ruling NDA and the Opposition's grand alliance engaging in a heated exchange over "vote chori" claims.

