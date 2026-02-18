Mayawati dismisses alliance buzz as ‘fake news’, says BSP will go solo in 2027

Lucknow, Feb 18 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has firmly ruled out any alliance for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Read More

Terming ongoing speculation as “fake news” and politically motivated propaganda, she asserted that the BSP will contest the elections independently with the aim of forming a full majority government.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, the BSP supremo said media reports suggesting that the party is exploring alliance options are “misleading, fabricated and deceptive”.

She reiterated that she has repeatedly and publicly declared that the BSP will fight the 2027 polls on its own strength.

Referring to the mega rally held in Lucknow on October 9, 2025, marking the death anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram, Mayawati said it was clearly announced there that the party was not inclined towards any electoral tie-up. Despite this, she alleged, opposition parties are deliberately spreading rumours as part of an “anti-BSP conspiracy”.

Taking aim at the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the BJP, she said that their policies do not align with the ideology of Babasaheb Ambedkar and that alliances with such parties are driven purely by political opportunism.

She claimed that past alliances had adversely affected the BSP, and under “Mission 2027”, party workers are focused on strengthening the organisation independently.

Responding to controversy over the allocation of a Type-8 bungalow in Delhi, Mayawati clarified that she had earlier been allotted a high-security residence due to security threats.

Citing the June 2, 1995, Lucknow State Guest House incident, she said her security category was enhanced after the episode, and the current bungalow has been allotted accordingly.

She added that the new accommodation was provided in lieu of the previously allotted Type-8 bungalow at 3 Thyagaraj Marg and criticised attempts to politicise the issue.

With elections drawing closer, Mayawati cautioned that rival parties would adopt various tactics to weaken the BSP. She urged party workers and supporters to ignore rumours and intensify grassroots mobilisation to replicate the party’s 2007 majority victory.

Calling for renewed commitment, she appealed to cadres to work with dedication to strengthen the ideology of Ambedkar and further the movement.

--IANS

skp/