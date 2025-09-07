Mayawati chairs BSP’s review meet ahead of key event on Kanshi Ram's death anniversary

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Sunday chaired a major state-level review meeting in Lucknow, focusing on strengthening the party at the grassroots level and preparing for the upcoming statewide programme on October 9 to mark the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram.

In the meeting held at the BSP headquarters, Mayawati expressed satisfaction over the progress made in forming party committees at the district, sector, and booth levels, reporting that “almost 80 per cent of the target has been achieved.” She directed party workers to complete the remaining work after the October 9 programme.

The BSP UP State Office, in its official press release, said, “Almost 80 per cent of the target of forming committees at every level from district to booth has been achieved. Directions have been issued to complete the remaining work after the statewide programme on October 9, which will be held in honour of BSP founder Kanshi Ram Ji.”

The release added, “This year’s Kanshi Ram Ji death anniversary programme will be held at the grand and sprawling ‘Manyawar Shri Kanshi Ram Ji Smarak Sthal’ on VIP Road, Lucknow, where BSP Chief Ms. Mayawati will herself lead the tribute ceremony and discuss the roadmap for upcoming political challenges.”

The BSP chief emphasised that the occasion would also serve as a platform to “discuss the roadmap for the upcoming political challenges.”

The BSP supremo voiced concern over attempts to “disrespect religious places, saints, gurus and great social reformers” across states. She urged governments to take strict legal action against such elements and “establish the rule of law so that all people can live in peace and earn their livelihood”.

“In UP and other states, attempts are being made to disrespect religious places, saints, gurus and great social reformers to disturb social, communal and political harmony. All governments must abandon narrow, casteist and communal politics and take strict legal action against such criminal elements so that law and order are firmly established,” the press note stated.

On the economic front, Mayawati warned about the impact of the recently imposed 50 per cent “Trump Tariff” by the United States, saying India and the ruling BJP must “adopt concrete and reformist policies keeping in mind public and national interest” to prevent further hardship for the poor and to protect India’s dignity on the global stage.

The meeting was attended by senior BSP office-bearers from across Uttar Pradesh, who presented progress reports. The October 9 event will be the first major statewide programme after the party’s recent restructuring at the national and state levels, with thousands of workers expected to attend.

--IANS

rs/dpb