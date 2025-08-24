May we always walk on path of wisdom shown by Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) On the sacred occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the nation, highlighting the universal values enshrined in the revered Sikh scripture.

Posting on X, PM Modi said: "Warm greetings on the sacred occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. The timeless teachings of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji continue to illuminate lives across the world, reminding us of the values of compassion, humility and service. The teachings inspire humanity to strengthen the spirit of unity and harmony. May we always walk the path of wisdom shown by the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and strive to build a better planet."

Celebrated with deep devotion by the Sikh community worldwide, the occasion marks the day when the eternal Guru of the Sikhs, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, was first enthroned as the spiritual guide of humanity.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also shared his wishes, writing on X: "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while extending greetings on the occasion, wrote in Hindi on X (loosely translated): "Heartfelt congratulations to all Sikh brothers, devotees, and residents of the state on the Prakash Purab of 'Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji'! This divine scripture, illuminated by the Guru's words, is a guide to truth, service, and harmony. Let us, on this sacred occasion, make the Guru's teachings our life's resolve and contribute to building a harmonious society."

Across Punjab and various parts of the country, devotees marked the occasion with great reverence. Thousands thronged to Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar to pay homage, bowing before the Guru Granth Sahib Ji and partaking in the spiritual celebrations.

The sacred scripture, regarded as one of the most profound religious texts in the world, carries messages of equality, peace, and devotion, and addresses all of humanity, transcending caste, creed, and religion.

The holy Gurbani of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji continues to guide individuals toward a higher spiritual purpose, unity, and righteous living.

On Sunday, a Nagar Kirtan (religious procession) is being taken out from Gurdwara Sri Ramsar Sahib, led by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). As every year, the SGPC is observing the Parkash Purab with deep reverence and grandeur, organising various devotional and community service programmes to honour the eternal Guru.

--IANS

rs/dpb