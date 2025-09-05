May this beautiful festival bring renewed joy, prosperity: PM Modi extends greetings on Onam

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Onam, wishing joy, health, and prosperity to all.

Sharing his wishes on social media platform X, PM Modi said, “Wishing everyone a very happy Onam! May this beautiful festival bring renewed joy, good health and abundant prosperity to all. Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala. This festival is a symbol of unity, hope and cultural pride. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of harmony in our society and deepen our connection with nature.”

Onam, the grand harvest festival of Kerala, is marked with vibrant celebrations, traditional feasts, cultural performances, and floral decorations.

It holds great significance for the Malayali community across the globe, symbolising prosperity, unity, and the legendary homecoming of King Mahabali.

Leaders across the political spectrum also extended their greetings on this auspicious occasion.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the food provider farmer companions and the residents of the state on the sacred festival of Onam, which is a symbol of prosperity, harmony, and cultural festivity! May this sacred festival bring a new dawn of happiness, prosperity, and well-being in everyone's life; this is the prayer.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also shared his greetings wishing prosperity, and fraternity for all.

“Onam is a celebration of life, hope, our legendary past and diverse secular traditions. May its spirit of harvest and renewal, and the purity of the Onam Sadhya, inspire togetherness, prosperity, and fraternity for all,” Kharge posted on X.

This year, the 10-day-long festivities began on August 26 and culminate on Friday, September 5, with Thiruvonam, the most important day of the celebrations.

As Kerala and Malayalis worldwide mark this special day, the festival continues to serve as a reminder of India’s rich cultural heritage and the enduring message of harmony and inclusiveness.

