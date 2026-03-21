May Mata Chandraghanta bless everyone with prosperous life, says PM Modi

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the countrymen on the third day of Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta, and prayed for a prosperous life for everyone.

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In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I bow to Maa Chandraghanta! I pray to Mata to bless everyone with an empowered, prosperous, and fortunate life."

"Unwavering faith in Jagatjanni Maata instils a new consciousness and vigour in her devotees," he said in another post, while sharing a devotional song 'Sri Chamundeshwari' by P. Leela, S. Govindararajan, dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media and extended greetings on the auspicious occasion.

"On the third day of Chaitra Navratri -- the sacred festival dedicated to the worship of Mother Jagdamba, the presiding deity of divine power -- may the grace of Mother Chandraghanta remain upon all," CM Yogi posted on X.

"It is my earnest prayer that, through the Mother's blessings, happiness, prosperity, and good fortune may dawn in everyone's lives, and that a spirit of positivity may permeate all," he added.

On the third day of Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped in the form of Mata Chandraghanta, depicted with ten arms, each holding a weapon, a lotus flower, or a gesture of blessing (Abhaya Mudra).

She is known for her calm yet strong appearance and is believed to bring peace, bravery, and success to her devotees. The Goddess has a half-moon on her forehead, which is why she is called Chandraghanta. She is known for removing difficulties and giving inner strength.

Devotees in large numbers thronged temples all over the country. People started lining up outside temples early in the morning.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the Goddess in her various forms.

--IANS

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