May Maa Skandamata illuminate everyone's life with compassionate affection, says PM Modi

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt wishes to the countrymen on the fifth day of Chaitra Navaratri, which is dedicated to Goddess Skandamata.

Read More

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt prayer to Maa Skandamata! May she, with her compassionate affection and blessings, illuminate everyone's life."

"Worshipping Mother Ambe brings the extraordinary joy of devotion. It grants the mind boundless peace and spiritual strength," he said, sharing Chottanikkara Amme Jagathambike, a devotional song dedicated to the Goddess, sung by Ganesh Sundaram.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to X and wished the nation on the auspicious occasion.

"May the shadow of the maternal affection -- 'Vatsalya' -- of Mother Skandamata, the fifth manifestation of Goddess Durga, forever grace the entire animate and inanimate world. It is my prayer that prosperity, peace, happiness, and good fortune prevail in every direction," the Uttar Pradesh CM stated.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, extending warm wishes on social media, said, "On the fifth day of Navratri, with utmost devotion, I bow at the feet of Mother Skandamata, the embodiment of maternal affection and tenderness."

"Worshipped as the mother of Lord Kartikeya, this serene form of the Divine Mother opens the gates to liberation and bestows supreme peace upon her devotees. Her compassion inspires us to work for the upliftment of every section of society with sensitivity," she added, wishing for the love, harmony, and wisdom in Delhi.

Goddess Skandamata symbolises motherhood, compassion, and the power to guide her devotees toward both spiritual and material success. Skandamata is portrayed with her son Kartikeya on her lap, seated on a lion and holding lotus flowers in her hands.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the Goddess in her nine forms.

--IANS

sd/