May Maa Siddhidatri bless her devotees with fulfilment of their goals: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended heartfelt greetings to citizens on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Durga.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “Salutations to Maa Siddhidatri! I pray to the Goddess to bless all her devotees with the fulfilment of their goals.” (loosely translated from Hindi)

He also shared a Sanskrit verse, saying: "May Goddess Siddhidatri, who is eternally worshipped by Siddha, Gandharvas, Yakshas, Asuras, and even the devas, and who bestows all spiritual powers and accomplishments, always bless us and ensure our well-being."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended greetings, posting on X: “May the grace of Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Jagat Janani Maa Durga and the bestower of eight siddhis and nine treasures, bring happiness, prosperity, and good health into the lives of all devotees, and may the entire universe be blessed - this is my prayer.”

The Chief Minister also greeted people on Ram Navami, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, in a separate post, emphasising righteousness, compassion, and societal harmony.

He said, “Lord Shri Ram embodies those ideals of Indian consciousness in which there is a remarkable balance of compassion and duty. His life reminds us that the beauty of strength lies in honour, and the meaning of victory is in the welfare of the world. This sacred day of Ram Navami inspires us to embrace truth in our conduct, compassion in our interactions, and harmony in society - this is the true celebration of ‘Ramatava’."

"May the grace of Lord Shri Ram bring peace, balance, and goodwill into all your lives - this is the auspicious wish. Jai Shri Ram!” the CM added.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also paid tribute to Maa Siddhidatri, stating on X: “On this final day of the sacred Navratri, I reverently bow at the feet of Mother Siddhidatri, the bestower of all accomplishments. This form of the Mother, who also granted completeness to Lord Shiva, transforms our unwavering devotion and spirit of service into success. The Mother's blessings empower us with the ability to fulfil our resolves for public welfare. May the boundless compassion of Mother Siddhidatri forever bring prosperity and happiness into the lives of all Delhi residents. Jai Mata Di”.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 concludes on Friday with Navami, dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri. The day marks the culmination of nine days of devotion, fasting, and spiritual discipline, as devotees seek blessings for success, prosperity, and well-being.

--IANS

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