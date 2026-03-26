May Maa Mahagauri's divine aura bring happiness, prosperity for all: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri.

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In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Millions of salutations at the feet of Mother Mahagauri! May her divine aura bring happiness, prosperity, and good health into everyone's life."

Mahagauri is the eighth incarnation of Goddess Durga, honoured on Maha Ashtami during Navratri, representing purity, tranquillity, and elegance. Renowned for her bright white skin and glowing beauty, she rides a bull and is thought to cleanse sins while providing peace, wealth, and serenity to her followers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended greetings on the auspicious occasion.

"The worship of Mother Mahagauri, the eighth form of the primordial power Adi Shakti, Mother Durga, illuminates the devotee's life with purity, self-restraint, and strength," he posted on X.

"May the grace of the Mother fulfil the devotees' aspirations, and may their lives be filled with happiness, peace, prosperity, and renewed energy—this is the prayer. Jai Maa Mahagauri!" CM Yogi added.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, extending heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on the sacred festival of Mahashtami, said, "On this special occasion of the worship of Shakti, countless salutations at the feet of the compassionate Mother Mahagauri."

"This form of the Mother, who attained divine fair complexion through severe penance, dispels the darkness within our hearts and infuses our lives with purity and simplicity. The boundless radiance of the Mother inspires us to be free from hatred and serve humanity with selfless devotion," she posted on X.

"May the divine grace of Mother Mahagauri bring happiness, unbroken prosperity, and auspicious energy to every family in Delhi," CM Gupta added.

Across the country, temples and households witnessed special pujas, devotional music, and rituals as devotees offered prayers to Mahagauri, seeking spiritual blessings, strength, and divine protection.

--IANS

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