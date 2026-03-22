May Maa Kushmanda's energy awaken new consciousness within every heart, says PM Modi

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the countrymen on Sunday, on the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda.

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Taking to X, PM Modi, "I bow in reverence to Maa Kushmanda -- the embodiment of indomitable courage and spiritual power! May her divine energy awaken a new consciousness within every heart."

"There is immense power in devotion to the Mother. The devotees' hearts fill with positive energy through the veneration of Devi Ma," he said in another post, sharing devotional Durgati Naashini Maa by Dipti Rekha.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to X and posted, "May the lives of all devotees be illuminated with happiness, prosperity, and good health through the blessings of Maa Kushmanda -- the fourth manifestation of Jagadamba, the Mother of the Universe, and the very embodiment of power and perfection. It is our prayer that well-being prevails throughout the entire creation."

Goddess Kushmanda, whose name contains the elements "Ku" (small), "Ushma" (powerful), and "Anda" (egg), is revered on the fourth day of Navratri.

She rides a lioness and possesses eight arms, holding a lotus, 'kamandal', a bow and arrow in her right hands, and 'amrit kalash', 'japa mala', 'gada', and 'chakra' in her left.

In Hindu philosophy, Goddess Kushmanda is considered the highest divinity of the solar system. It is believed that praying to Mata Kushmanda empowers all her devotees to overcome diseases, grief, and flaws.

Devotees in large numbers thronged temples all over the country. People started lining up outside temples early in the morning.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the Goddess in her various forms.

--IANS

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