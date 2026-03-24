May Maa Katyayani infuse her devotees with immense strength: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the countrymen on the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri, which is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani.

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In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I bow to Maa Katyayani! May the grace of the Goddess -- the presiding deity of divinity and valour -- infuse all her devotees with immense strength and self-confidence."

"Worship of Mother Jagadamba fills the mind with infinite energy and inner strength. The divine radiance of Goddess Mother illuminates the heart with divine consciousness," he said, sharing a devotional song 'Sri Durga Devi' by Srilalitha.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media and wished everyone on the auspicious occasion.

"The sixth manifestation of the Universal Mother, Goddess Durga -- Mother Katyayani -- is the remover of her devotees' fears, ailments, and sorrows," the Uttar Pradesh CM said in a post on X.

"It is my prayer that, through the grace of Mother Bhagavati, the entire world may be blessed with well-being, and that peace, strength, and harmony may reside within every heart," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, taking to X, said, "This auspicious occasion of venerating Maa Katyayani falls on the sixth day of the worship of Shakti. This form of Mahishasura Mardini symbolises the destruction of unrighteousness and the establishment of righteousness."

"The resplendent form of the Mother inspires us to stand firm against injustice and to remain resolute in our commitment to the victory of truth. May the blessings of Maa Katyayani bring success and glory into the lives of all residents of Delhi," she added.

Goddess Katyayani, a fierce aspect of Mahadevi, is revered as the slayer of the demon Mahishasura. She is the sixth among the Navadurgas, the nine forms of Goddess Durga worshipped during Navratri.

According to the Amarakosha, the Sanskrit lexicon, Katyayani is the second name of Goddess Adi Parashakti.

She is depicted with three eyes and four hands, holding a sword and a lotus in her left hand while her right hands are in 'varada mudra' (granting boons) and 'abhaya mudra' (offering protection). She rides a lion, with a crescent moon adorning her forehead.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the Goddess in her nine forms.

--IANS

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