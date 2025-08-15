May India keep scaling new heights of progress: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Friday, shared some glimpses of the Independence Day celebrations at the iconic fort and wished that India scale new heights of progress.

“May India keep scaling new heights of progress!” he posted on his X handle.

He said that this is a great occasion to remember our freedom fighters and “reaffirm our commitment to building a stronger, self-reliant India”.

During his Independence Day address, PM Modi unveiled a sweeping vision for India’s transformation, blending technological ambition with economic firepower.

From manufacturing India’s first semiconductor chip to building indigenous jet engines, and from a tenfold Nuclear energy expansion to a Rs one lakh crore youth employment push, the announcements reflected a government ready to leap into the future.

Recalling failed attempts from five decades ago, the PM declared that India’s first 'Made in India' semiconductor chip will roll out by year-end, signalling the country’s arrival in a strategic industry dominated by global giants.

Ten new Nuclear reactors are under construction as part of a plan to raise Nuclear power capacity more than tenfold by 2047, enhancing energy security and reducing fossil fuel dependence, he said.

Calling it a 'Diwali gift', PM Modi announced next-generation GST reforms, promising reduced taxes on essentials and relief for MSMEs, street vendors, and consumers for the coming Diwali.

He announced the new PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, which will offer Rs 15,000 monthly support to newly-employed youth, targeting three crore beneficiaries, strengthening the bridge from Swatantra Bharat to Samriddha Bharat. A dedicated task force will fast-track reforms, cut red tape, and prepare the economy for a $10 trillion status by 2047.

PM Modi delivered his longest-ever Independence Day address -- also the longest by any Prime Minister -- from the ramparts of the Red Fort, speaking for 103 minutes. He began his address at 7.33 a.m. and concluded at 9.16 a.m., breaking his previous record of 98 minutes in 2024.

PM Modi also broke Indira Gandhi’s record by delivering 12 consecutive Independence Day speeches from the fort, ranking second only to Jawaharlal Nehru, who addressed the nation 17 times in a row.

--IANS

dpb/