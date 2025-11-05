May his divine light keep illuminating our planet forever: PM Modi extends greetings on Guru Nanak Jayanti

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, saying that his teachings are deeply inspiring.

Taking to his social media platform ‘X’, PM Modi wrote, “The life and message of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji continue to guide humanity with timeless wisdom. His teachings of compassion, equality, humility, and service are deeply inspiring. Greetings on his Parkash Purab. May his divine light keep illuminating our planet forever.”

The BJP also shared its wishes on social media, posting, “Heartiest greetings on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder and first Guru of Sikhism.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his greetings as well.

He wrote on X, “Heartiest greetings on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, who gave the message of peace, love, equality, and humanity to the world and society. While Guru Nanak Dev Ji declared devotion as the fundamental principle of life, he also inspired people to face injustice and oppression fearlessly. He initiated the langar tradition for social equality and paved the way for compassion and empathy by establishing dharamshalas. His ideals guide human life in every situation."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also extended greetings on Guru Nanak Jayanti, and said, "On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state and the country. Guru Nanak's personality embodies the qualities of a philosopher, yogi, householder, founder of a religion, social reformer, poet, patriot, and world brother. He travelled extensively in all four directions to spread the sacred message of peace, compassion, and humanity. Drawing inspiration from Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings, we should all resolve to work together to create a harmonious society."

The Congress Party also extended wishes, writing on X, “Warm greetings on Guru Nanak Jayanti! May the divine teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire us to walk the path of truth, equality, and compassion. Heartfelt wishes from the entire Congress family on this sacred occasion.”

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) shared, “True Guru Nanak appeared. The mist and darkness have disappeared, and the world is filled with light. Millions of greetings to humanity on the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, the world Guru, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this holy day, let us follow the path shown by Guru Sahib Ji and work for equality, unity, and the common good of all.”

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, said, "Greetings on Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His life & message of equality, compassion & truth is an inspiration for all humanity. Let's rededicate ourselves to the task of creating a just & humane society & practice revered Guru ji's noble teachings in our daily lives."

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with great devotion over three days. In Gurudwaras, an Akhand Path -- a continuous 48-hour recitation of the Sikh holy scripture -- is organised. On the eve of the festival, a grand procession led by the Panj Pyaras (the Five Beloved Ones) is carried out, during which the Sikh flag is displayed with reverence across Punjab and other states.

On the festival day, devotees gather early to sing Asa-di-Var, while priests recite sacred hymns and poems in Gurudwaras. Later in the afternoon, the langar (community meal) is prepared and shared among families, friends, and devotees. The day concludes with the singing of holy hymns, spreading joy, devotion, and a message of equality and unity.

--IANS

jk/dpb