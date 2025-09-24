May Devi Ma infuse positivity into everyone's life: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the nation on the third day of Shardiya Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta, and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the countrymen.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The third day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Chandraghanta, the symbol of peace, courage, and fearlessness. May the blessings of Devi Ma infuse positivity into everyone's life."

"May her grace bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune to my family members across the country," he added.

He also shared a devotional song, dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media and wished the people on the occasion.

Sharing a 'shlok' on X, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "On the third day of the sacred festival of Shardiya Navratri, dedicated to the worship of Mother Durga, the universal mother, may Mother Chandraghanta grant courage and peace to her devotees and free them from all troubles!"

Devotees in large numbers thronged temples all over the country. People started lining up outside temples early in the morning.

On the third day of Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped in the form of Mata Chandraghanta, depicted with ten arms, each holding a weapon, a lotus flower, or a gesture of blessing (Abhaya Mudra).

She is known for her calm yet strong appearance and is believed to bring peace, bravery, and success to her devotees. The Goddess has a half-moon on her forehead, which is why she is called Chandraghanta. She is known for removing difficulties and giving inner strength.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the Goddess in her various forms.

--IANS