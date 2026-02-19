May Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s spirit of justice, self-respect strengthen our society: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) On the Jayanti of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Thursday that the nation bows in reverence to the visionary leader, exceptional administrator, strategic thinker, and champion of Swarajya.

He said that Shivaji Maharaj’s life continues to inspire generations. “May his courage inspire us, his governance guide us, and his spirit of justice and self-respect strengthen our society,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi took to the social media platform X and shared a video message along with his tribute.

In the video, the Prime Minister can be heard praising Shivaji Maharaj’s enduring legacy and leadership.

He said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name. For us, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a deity worthy of worship. His personality was truly incredible. He established Swaraj and also embraced good governance. His life impacts us in many ways.”

In another post, PM Modi said that Shivaji Maharaj always placed the welfare of the people above everything else.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj always put the welfare of the people first and devoted himself to their safety. Therefore, his life remains a guide for India,” he said.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated annually on February 19 to mark the birth anniversary of one of India’s bravest and most progressive rulers. Shivaji Maharaj was the founder of the Maratha Empire and is remembered as a great military administrator and tactician. He fought and won several wars against the Mughal forces and was crowned as the ‘Chhatrapati’ (Emperor) in 1674.

People across the nation, especially in Maharashtra, observe the day with pride and devotion. This year marks the 395th birth anniversary of the Maratha king.

Shivaji Jayanti is observed twice a year, as per different calendars. According to the Hindu calendar, Shivaji Maharaj was born on the third day of Phalgun, while the Gregorian calendar marks his birth date as February 19.

Shivaji Maharaj is regarded as one of the greatest warrior kings of the Maratha Empire. He is remembered for preserving ancient Hindu political traditions and court conventions. He also promoted Marathi and Sanskrit in the administration instead of Persian.

Millions of people continue to draw inspiration from his ideals of bravery, honesty, self-governance, and justice, making his birth anniversary a significant occasion for reflecting on his life and values.

Shivaji Maharaj was deeply devoted to his mother Jijabai, a courageous and religious woman. He took an interest in spiritual teachings and often sought the company of Hindu saints. Contrary to popular belief, he was not named after Lord Shiva but after a regional Goddess Shivai. He was also known for his guerrilla warfare tactics and was once called the ‘Mountain Rat’. Shivaji Maharaj skillfully balanced alliances and warfare while dealing with the Mughal rulers.

