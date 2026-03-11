Maximum temperatures in TN likely to rise by 3 degrees Celsius from tomorrow

Chennai, March 11 (IANS) Tamil Nadu is expected to experience a gradual rise in summer heat, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai forecasting an increase of up to 3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures across several parts of the State, starting Thursday.

The advisory comes as weather conditions across the region begin shifting toward a more typical pre-summer pattern.

According to the Chennai Meteorological Department, most parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to experience dry weather in the coming days, with temperatures gradually climbing until March 14.

The department indicated that the maximum temperature in several districts may increase by around 3 degrees Celsius above the normal levels, signalling the steady intensification of the summer season across the State.

Meteorologists attributed the prevailing weather pattern to an atmospheric circulation currently present over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

While the system is not expected to trigger widespread rainfall, it may influence localised weather conditions in certain regions of the State.

As a result of this atmospheric circulation, light rainfall is likely to occur on March 16 in isolated places, particularly in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts.

In addition, one or two locations in southern Tamil Nadu could also receive brief spells of light rain on the same day, according to the weather forecast.

Despite the possibility of scattered showers in these areas, the overall weather across Tamil Nadu is expected to remain largely dry for the next few days.

With clear skies and increasing solar radiation, daytime temperatures are likely to rise steadily in many interior districts.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

Weather officials noted that humidity levels typical of coastal regions may also contribute to warmer daytime conditions in the city.

The Meteorological Department has advised residents to prepare for gradually intensifying summer conditions, particularly during the afternoon hours when temperatures are expected to peak.

While the forecast does not currently indicate severe heatwave conditions, authorities continue to monitor temperature trends across the State.

With summer approaching, weather experts expect temperature fluctuations and occasional localized showers over the coming weeks as atmospheric systems evolve over the Bay of Bengal.

Overall, Tamil Nadu is entering the early phase of the summer season, marked by rising temperatures, mostly dry weather, and the possibility of isolated rainfall in select districts.

