Maximum temperature to rise in TN; light rain likely in Western Ghats, coastal districts

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu over the next two days, even as certain parts of the state may experience light rainfall later in the week due to prevailing atmospheric conditions.

According to the weather department, a low-pressure circulation currently persists over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining regions.

Another low-level atmospheric circulation has formed over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal and nearby areas of the Indian Ocean. These weather systems are likely to influence conditions across Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

Due to these developments, light rainfall is likely to occur in districts along the Western Ghats and the coastal districts of southern Tamil Nadu from the day after Friday until March 9. Meteorologists say that while widespread rainfall is not expected, isolated areas in these regions may receive brief showers during this period.

In addition, the department has indicated that a few places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry could witness moderate rainfall on March 10. These showers may provide temporary relief in some pockets where temperatures are predicted to climb in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the weather department has also warned that maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to increase gradually. The rise in temperature is consistent with the seasonal transition toward the summer months, when heat levels typically begin to intensify across the region.

The IMD, in a statement, said that summer heat is likely to be stronger than usual in several parts of the country, including Tamil Nadu. The weather department advised the public to remain cautious and take necessary precautions as temperatures rise during the coming weeks.

The IMD also urged people to make use of the government’s MAUSAM mobile application, which provides real-time weather updates and early warnings about lightning strikes and other extreme weather events. The app, according to the weather department, can help people stay informed and take timely safety measures, particularly during periods of unstable weather.

Authorities have advised residents, especially farmers and outdoor workers, to keep track of official weather updates and plan their activities accordingly as temperatures increase and scattered rainfall is expected in parts of the state over the next several days.

