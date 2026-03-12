Maximum temperature in TN likely to rise by 2 degrees

Chennai, March 12 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu over the coming days, with the mercury likely to increase by 2 degrees Celsius until March 15.

At the same time, parts of southern Tamil Nadu may experience light rainfall due to a developing atmospheric system over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Chennai Meteorological Department, a low-level atmospheric circulation currently persists over the southwest Bay of Bengal. The system is likely to influence weather conditions along the southern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, bringing scattered light rain in isolated places.

Officials said that one or two locations in the southern coastal districts could receive light rainfall on Thursday. The weather system is expected to continue influencing the region for the next few days.

From now until March 16, isolated areas in southern coastal districts may experience very light rainfall, while moderate rainfall is expected at a few locations on March 17. Despite the possibility of rainfall in some coastal areas, the broader weather pattern across Tamil Nadu is expected to remain warm.

The Meteorological Department has indicated that daytime temperatures across the state may gradually increase by up to 2 degrees Celsius over the next few days. This rise in temperature is considered typical for the pre-summer period when heat conditions begin intensifying across southern India.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy on Thursday. The city is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees, according to the forecast issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Weather officials noted that humidity levels could also remain relatively high due to the proximity of the Bay of Bengal, making daytime conditions feel warmer than the actual temperature.

Meteorologists have advised residents to remain cautious during peak afternoon hours as temperatures gradually rise across the state.

While the expected increase is not considered extreme, authorities advise staying hydrated and avoiding prolonged sun exposure during midday.

With the combination of rising temperatures and intermittent rainfall along the southern coast, Tamil Nadu is likely to experience a mix of warm and slightly unsettled weather conditions in the coming days. Weather officials will continue to monitor developments over the Bay of Bengal and issue updates if the system strengthens or alters the forecast.

