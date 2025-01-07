"Matter of great joy": PM Modi ahead of NTPC Green Energy Limited Green Hydrogen Hub Project in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed "joy" over the NTPC Green Energy Limited Green Hydrogen Hub Project in Andhra Pradesh of which he will lay the foundation stone on January 8.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that tomorrow and the day after, he will be in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to attend key programmes.

"These include the inauguration and laying of foundation stones for various development works in Visakhapatnam and the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar," he said.

"I look forward to being among the people of Visakhapatnam to inaugurate key works linked to green energy, renewable energy, infrastructure and more. It is a matter of great joy that the foundation stone for the NTPC Green Energy Limited Green Hydrogen Hub Project will be laid, making it the first such hub under the National Green Hydrogen Mission," PM Modi added.

As per the release, the project entails an investment of approx. Rs 1,85,000 Crore. This will include investment in 20 GW renewable energy capacities, making it one of India's largest integrated green hydrogen production facilities with a capacity of producing 1500 TPD Green Hydrogen and 7500 TPD Green Hydrogen derivatives including Green Methanol, Green Urea and Sustainable Aviation Fuel, primarily targeting the export market. The project will contribute substantially to achieving India's non-fossil energy capacity target of 500 GW by 2030.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various railway and road projects worth over Rs 19,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh which includes the foundation stone laying of South Coast Railway Headquarters at Visakhapatnam among various other projects. These projects will reduce congestion, improve connectivity and enhance regional social and economic growth.

Furthering his vision of accessible and affordable healthcare, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation for the Bulk Drug Park at Nakkapalli in the Anakapalli district.

Prime Minister will also lay the Foundation Stone of Krishnapatnam Industrial Area (KRIS City) under Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, in Tirupati District of Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) convention at Bhubaneswar, Odisha on January 9 at 10 AM.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other. The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat". A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention. (ANI)